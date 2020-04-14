DENVER (CBS4)– The Salvation Army is helping those experiencing homelessness who need shelter during the stay at home order during the coronavirus pandemic. The Salvation Army opened another shelter after the one at the National Western Complex quickly filled up.
The City of Denver is working with the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities, among other organizations, to help house the homeless during social distancing protocols during coronavirus. That need became greater during this week’s recent snowfall and temperature drop.
The Salvation Army will have both the 48th Street shelter and the Crossroad Shelter open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Gov. Jared Polis has activated 250 National Guard members to existing shelter facilities to support the staff at these locations. The shelter at the National Western’s Hall of Education also has 24/7 access to essential services.
Federal relief money and money from the governor’s office will help offset the cost of operating enlarged facilities.