DENVER (CBS4) – As students settle in to learning from home, DSST wants to challenge their creative thinking with a special STEAM based challenge. It’s called Project: Create.
Each of the next six weeks, DSST educators will be issuing a challenge with guidance for a science-based project, and guidance for an art-based project. Students from every district, and every grade level are invited to participate.
“Our goal with these challenges is one to give kids an opportunity to be creative, use their imagination and to have fun with it,” said Bill Kurtz, CEO of DSST. “We also want them to learn something new in the process and use their brain in a more creative way, to learn a new tool or a new concept.”
DSST is partnering with various organizations to provide prizes for the challenges. A winner will be picked for each age group: Elementary, Middle School, & High School, and one for each project category, so 6 winners each week. The deadline to submit your project is Monday at 8 a.m.
“This project is really fun. I think, it’s going to be one of the funnest things we’re going to do,” said Gabi Rodrigues, a 7th Grader at DSST.
LINK: For Challenge Information & To Submit Projects to Project: Create