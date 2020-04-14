CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– Some airports in Colorado will receive financial support because of the coronavirus pandemic. That includes Denver International Airport.

DIA will receive $269 million of more than $360 million that will go to airports in Colorado.

Inside the Denver International Airport in April of 2020. (credit: CBS)

The money will be used to help pay for payroll, utilities and debt payments.

Airports across the state, and the U.S. have seen sharp declines in passengers, including a 90% drop at DIA.

