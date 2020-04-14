Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Some airports in Colorado will receive financial support because of the coronavirus pandemic. That includes Denver International Airport.
DENVER (CBS4)– Some airports in Colorado will receive financial support because of the coronavirus pandemic. That includes Denver International Airport.
DIA will receive $269 million of more than $360 million that will go to airports in Colorado.
The money will be used to help pay for payroll, utilities and debt payments.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Airports across the state, and the U.S. have seen sharp declines in passengers, including a 90% drop at DIA.