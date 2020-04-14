After a quick break from the snow and bitter cold, get ready for another round of snow to quickly head into Colorado.
An area of low pressure will drop down from Canada and cruise mainly to the north of our state. This will bring another round of snow and cold starting on Wednesday night in Colorado.
Snow ramps up for the high country late in the afternoon/evening in the high country and then heads to the Front Range late at night on Wednesday.
For the Denver area, we could see 2 to 4 inches of snow from Wednesday night to Thursday evening. We’ll also see our temperatures drop right below freezing.
The high country is in for much more snow! We have numerous Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches for the high country.
Thankfully, the snow won’t last for long. We will clear out on Friday morning and then sunshine will return in the afternoon. For the Front Range, we’ll see temperatures return to the 50s and 60s for the weekend.