DENVER (AP/CBS4)- Denver-based Ibotta is launching a campaign to raise awareness about the waste related to paper coupons. Ibotta offers shoppers cash back for certain products purchased in various stores and restaurants.
Ibotta and Trees for the Future will plant up to 1 million trees during Earth month starting April 14. Twenty other brands will join them in offering cash back promotions which will help Ibotta toward its tree-planting goal.
“In 2012 we set out to digitize coupons and disrupt an inefficient industry. This mission is even more critical now as we continue to examine our role and responsibility in protecting the environment,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta.
