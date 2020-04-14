



– Like many agencies across our state, RTD is facing a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE. About 4,000 RTD employees, including cleaning personnel, mechanics, bus drivers, and train operators are in need. RTD District M Board Director Natalie Menten is working to fix that.

Menten began her efforts to mitigate the problem weeks ago.

“Over the last month, the CDC recommendation was don’t wear a mask. All of a sudden, they changed their tune and over that period, we knew the critical supplies like the N95 masks were in limited supply. They have a limited life span,” explained Menten. “We had to stretch precious resources as much as possible.

Her solution was designing and making cloth masks for workers. The masks are double layered and include a filter pocket, where a disposable filter is inserted inside. They can be washed and re-used, to hopefully provide a more lasting solution for the time being.

Menten says coming up with the design was pretty easy, given her passion for sewing. It’s actually a talent her family shares as well.

“I learned as a kid. I would call my mom an expert seamstress. She loves to keep her hands busy. And she loves to help her daughter out, so as soon as I told her what we needed, she was a little gung ho. She was like, ‘I need to know what size to cut up, give me the pattern, right now.’ And within 48 hours, she had sewn nearly 70. She was sewing, my dad was assembling, and my aunt came over.”

Menten has made a dent in her goal so far, but is still in desperate need. She’s put out a call to help for anyone interested. (https://twitter.com/RideRTD/status/1248355428024582145)

“There’s a tremendous need all the way around the board,” she said.

If you’d like to lend a hand, Menten can be contacted directly via phone at (720) 271-0184 or email natalie.menten@rtd-denver.com.