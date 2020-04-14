



— Organizers say Lone Tree Feeds has raised more than $20,000 — in less than a week — to provide free meals to workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were just shocked that this has all happened in less than a week in terms of getting it off the ground,” said Julie Britti, one of the residents leading this campaign. “In that time, we have had over 100 donors helping us purchase these meals.”

The team, which consists of various residents, City staff and former mayors, works with local restaurants to coordinate the delivery of free meals to first responders of Lone Tree such as the staff at Sky Ridge Medical Center, South Metro Fire Rescue and the Lone Tree Police Department.

First responders in Lone Tree have enjoyed free meals from Fogo de Chao, Newk’s Eatery, Firehouse Subs, Papa John’s and Panera Bread, and organizers say many other local restaurants are already lined up to provide meals in the coming weeks.

Anyone interested in donating can do so at www.cityoflonetree.com/LoneTreeFeeds. Donations to Lone Tree Feeds are tax-deductible and do not include any Lone Tree City tax or processing fees to ensure funds are maximized. Any remaining excess funds at the end of this campaign will be used for other unmet COVID-19 community needs.

About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order

Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.

Coloradans are urged to stay in their own community and not travel for recreation or to get outside. Only essential businesses have been given the green light to keep in-person operations going, and those that remain open are required to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.

