EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a deputy who died from coronavirus is now listed as a line of duty death. They made their decision based on information from the El Paso County Public Health Department.
Health investigators say Deputy Jeff Hopkins contracted COVID-19 directly from other sheriff’s office employees who were symptomatic and tested positive for the virus. Hopkins was working as an Intake and Release Deputy.
“Death investigation by the El Paso County Coroner did not identify any potential alternate cause(s) of death. It is our medical opinion that the death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Hopkins was due to COVID-19 as a direct result of in the line of duty action,” health department officials stated.
The sheriff’s office is accepting donations for Deputy Hopkin’s family. A service with full police honors will be scheduled at a later date.
Hopkins leaves behind his wife Wendy, his mother and his father. It’s not believed that he had any previous underlying health conditions.