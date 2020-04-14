Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Ralph the Emu at the Denver Zoo is lonely! He misses all his visitors so much and the zoo wants to help him stay connected to his fans.
DENVER (CBS4)– Ralph the Emu at the Denver Zoo is lonely! He misses all his visitors so much and the zoo wants to help him stay connected to his fans.
That means that people who can’t visit the zoo right now because of the coronavirus pandemic, are asked to create a video to let Ralph know that they’re thinking of him.
In fact, zoo keepers believe that Ralph will get excited when he hears his name over and over from different guests who are a home.
It’s easy to create a video, just go to the Denver Zoo’s Facebook page created for Ralph to learn all the details. Or email your video to the Denver Zoo.
For those who can’t create a video, or want to do some other educational activities, there is an entire page dedicated to Ralph at the Denver Zoo’s website.
So, get creative while you’re at home and get in touch with Ralph while the zoo remains closed.
LINKS: Create A Video For Ralph | Denver Zoo