ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Derek Wolfe won’t be helping the Denver Broncos on the field next season but that doesn’t mean the former defensive lineman isn’t still helping out in the Denver community.
On Tuesday, Wolfe and his wife Abigail announced a $10,000 donation to help the YMCA of Metro Denver provide relief efforts to community members and families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My wife and I think it is very important to make sure we are using our platform to help the Denver community,” said Wolfe. “This pandemic is affecting everyone and this is how we would like to help. We are asking those who are able to assist, to pay it forward with us at www.justgiving.com/campaign/Wolfe.”
Please join me in adding the Denver-Metro YMCA COVID-19 Relief Campaign. Click on the link in my bio to donate. pic.twitter.com/4NlldPMidr
— Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) April 14, 2020
Wolfe spent eight seasons with the Broncos but signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason in free agency. Wolfe was a second round draft pick by the Broncos in the 2012 NFL draft and was part of the team’s Super Bowl 50 championship. During his time in Denver, he started his own foundation, The Wolfe Pack Foundation, which is committed to supporting underprivileged youth, U.S. veterans and people in need.
