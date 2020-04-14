DENVER (CBS4) – The number of discharged Coronavirus patients in our state continues to grow. Hundreds of patients have been released from the UCHealth system in our state.
In the latest positive headline, UCHealth says they’ve discharged 370 patients from their hospitals in Colorado. A majority of those have come from the Denver area.
- 200 patients have been released from Denver-area UCHealth hospitals
- 120 patients have been released from Northern Colorado hospitals
- 50 patients have been released from Southern Colorado hospitals
“We celebrate each and every time one of our patients recovers,” Jessica Yoo, a nurse and house supervisor at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, said. “Seeing patients go home and be reunited with their loved ones gives us renewed energy and optimism.”
Since the outbreak began, UCHealth has tested more than 10,500 people for COVID-19. The healthcare system is now prioritizing first responders and healthcare workers. Health officials are still emphasizing social distancing to prevent the spread.
“Our numbers of hospitalized patients remain near record highs, however, we’re beginning to see some positive trends. The rate of increase of new cases has slowed, and our number of hospitalized patients is growing more slowly, but it is essential that Coloradans continue to practice social distancing. The minute we let up, we will likely see cases spike again,” Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth chief innovation officer and emergency services executive director, said.
About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order
Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.
Coloradans are urged to stay in their own community and not travel for recreation or to get outside. Only essential businesses have been given the green light to keep in-person operations going, and those that remain open are required to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.