GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Banner Health in Greeley has released the 100th Coronavirus Patient in northern Colorado. Jocie Rocha left North Colorado Medical Center on Monday.
Rocha is headed to a rehabilitation hospital closer to her home in Brush. The 17-year-old woman had been hospitalized since March 18th and spent more than a week on a ventilator.
RELATED: UCHealth Announces Hundreds Of Discharged Coronavirus Patients From Colorado Hospitals
North Colorado Medical Center said they have been treating COVID-19 patients since mid-March.
About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order
Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.
Coloradans are urged to stay in their own community and not travel for recreation or to get outside. Only essential businesses have been given the green light to keep in-person operations going, and those that remain open are required to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.