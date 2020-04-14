Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Many people are driving fewer miles in response to the coronavirus pandemic and local stay-at-home orders. AAA has some care care tips for longer-than-expected parked vehicles.
- Battery Boost: If possible, AAA suggests using a battery tender or other maintenance-type battery charger to keep the battery at a full state of charge and prevent deterioration. The battery tender should remain connected to the stored vehicle.
- Fuel Stabilizer: If gas is going to sit in the vehicle’s tank for more than a few months, particularly gasoline that contains ethanol, AAA recommends using a treatment designed for fuel stabilization such as STA-BIL®. You don’t need to be a mechanic to do this, and it is as simple as fueling up a vehicle. Fill the gas tank to help minimize condensation and drive the car for five to ten miles to ensure that the stabilized fuel circulates throughout the fuel system.
- Tire Presssure: Add 10 psi of pressure to each tire to help prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. These occur when the area of the tire becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for an extended period. You can also move the vehicle periodically.
- Windshield Wiper Placement: Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won’t get stuck to the glass.
- No Parking Brake: Don’t use the parking brake when storing the vehicle. The brake could become frozen, and the brake pads could rust to the rotors, or brake shoes could distort the drums. With an automatic transmission, simply place the vehicle in park. If the car has a manual transmission, put it in first or reverse gear and use wheel chocks to help hold the vehicle in place.
AAA will continue to provide roadside assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, with added precautions. Retail locations are not open to AAA members or the public. Customers can call 303-753-8800 for assistance. For more information, visit AAA.com.
About The Colorado Stay-At-Home Order
Colorado’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak went into effect on the morning of March 26 and it is currently set to expire on April 26.
Coloradans are urged to stay in their own community and not travel for recreation or to get outside. Only essential businesses have been given the green light to keep in-person operations going, and those that remain open are required to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.