FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) — Workers at the Cargill meat packing plant in Fort Morgan have tested positive for the coronavirus, but company officials are not saying how many cases have been confirmed. Teamsters union leader Steven Vairma said at least one worker has died, six have tested positive for COVID-19 and 150 workers at the plant are under quarantine.
“I can confirm positive cases in Fort Morgan,” Daniel Sullivan with Cargill told CBS4. “The employees are receiving appropriate medical care; due to privacy laws, we cannot share further details.”
The facility in Fort Morgan employs 2,100 people.
Sullivan said the company will continue to enforce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for any employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19, and that includes any employees who may have come into contact with any team member who has tested positive.
Sullivan said Cargill is adopting additional precautions at production facilities, including temperature testing where possible, providing and encouraging the use of face coverings, cleaning and sanitizing work areas, prohibiting visitors from our facilities, adopting social distancing practices where possible and offering staggered breaks and shift flexibility.
“We are prioritizing the health and safety of our employees, as they are essential in delivering the food we all need to stay healthy and nourished,” Sullivan stated.
