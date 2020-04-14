BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton and Northglenn police officers want to help senior citizens get their prescription medication. They’re offering to help residents who can’t go to pharmacies during the coronavirus pandemic.
Colorado has been under a stay at home order which is expected to last until April 26. While essential travel is allowed, many susceptible residents avoid trips outside.
Brighton police ask if you are 65 years or older and need a prescription picked up, to call them at 303-655-2300. Qualified residents need to call their pharmacy first and pay for the prescription ahead of time. They should also tell the pharmacist a Brighton police officer will pick up the medication.
Those prescriptions will be delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Northglenn police is offering a similar service. They ask residents to use the following pharmacies:
- King Soopers – 750 E. 104th Ave.
- Walgreens – 750 E. 120th Ave.
- Safeway – 500 E. 120th Ave.
- Walmart – 10755 Washington St.
Residents should call them at 303-450-8892 to schedule a pickup time on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Officers will wear personal protective equipment.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado