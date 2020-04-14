DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature hit Boulder with over a foot of new snow during the most recent storm. The city recorded 17.7 inches of snow in a 36-hour period that ended at 7 a.m. Monday morning.
Boulder also experienced record cold including a new record low daily high temperature of 27 degrees on April 13. The previous record was 38 degrees from 1945. A low of 10 degrees on April 14 broke the previous record low of 14 set in 2014.
Boulder climate station 7am: 36h snowfall 17.7”, 14 on the ground #boulderwx #cowx
— Matthew Kelsch (@mattkelsch) April 13, 2020
Boulder is only 8.6 inches away from tying their all-time snowiest season on record, which is 142.9 inches from 1908-1909. A new storm expected to hit Wednesday night and Thursday will bring more snow to the city and some computer models say it will be enough to break the all-time record.