BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 735 employees with the city of Boulder will be furloughed in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic impact from it. City officials made the announcement on Tuesday.
They say, since stay at home orders went into effect, the city expects to lose at least $28 million of its annual revenue, which excludes utility fees.
The furloughed employees – 175 standard and 562 seasonal and temporary employees – will have their last day of work on April 19. Unpaid administrative leave will start the following day and will continue through June 28.
“We are significantly reducing non-personnel expenses and canceling or delaying capital improvement projects, but the reality is that the financial impact requires immediate furloughs and may require future layoffs. We are assessing the situation every day; my heart goes out to our employees who have dedicated their service to this community,” said City Manager Jane Brautigam.
City officials plan to decide any further action on or before June 1.
The furloughed employees may file for unemployment.
