ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada West High School choir students came together to show unity during the coronavirnus pandemic. The singers, who make up the Company West choir, were directed by Grammy-nominated choir director Chris Maunu.
Maunu tells CBS4 the students found out they would not return to their campus this year, but decided to record the song virtually to hopefully share some happiness.
They chose “One Voice” by Wailin’ Jenny’s.
“Through our collective human spirit we will help each other through this dark time. May we all stand united with love and the will to trust that we come out of this together,” Maunu stated on social media.
Maunu has been nominated for the Music Educator Grammy Award twice.
