By Ben Warwick
WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is unaccounted for after an early morning fire at a condominium complex in Winter Park. The fire started just after 3 a.m. on Monday.

(credit: East Grand Fire)

More than 30 firefighters responded to the Braidwood Condominiums in Winter Park. Five fire departments and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office all went to the scene. No first responders were hurt.

(credit: East Grand Fire)

As of early Monday afternoon, firefighters were still working to put out hotspots. The building was heavily damaged and the roof is completely destroyed.

There is no known cause yet.

