(CBS4) – A Civil Air Patrol plane took off from Colorado Springs Saturday and delivered 17 cartons of personal protective equipment (PPE) to medical facilities and first responders in the Montrose area.
Another flight Thursday brought a similar amount of gear to Eagle County.
The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary wing of the United States Air Force.
The Colorado wing’s members have flown 21 delivery missions since April 7th.
Other destinations for PPE have included Granby and Craig.
The PPE is supplied by Make4COVID.
