(CBS4) – A Civil Air Patrol plane took off from Colorado Springs Saturday and delivered 17 cartons of personal protective equipment (PPE) to medical facilities and first responders in the Montrose area.

(credit: Civil Air Patrol)

Another flight Thursday brought a similar amount of gear to Eagle County.

Personal Protective Equipment is unloaded from a plane after landing in Montrose Saturday (credit: Civil Air Patrol)

The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary wing of the United States Air Force.

The Colorado wing’s members have flown 21 delivery missions since April 7th.

Major Kent Brochelt of the Colorado Civil Air Patrol flies Thursday en route to Eagle County. (credit: Civil Air Patrol)

Other destinations for PPE have included Granby and Craig.

(credit: Civil Air Patrol)

The PPE is supplied by Make4COVID.

