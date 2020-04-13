FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Fort Collins police force is growing. It has added four new K-9 officers.
Bia, Colt, Eleiko and Thor just finished two months of academy training.
“The new K9s are all dual-purpose dogs who perform Patrol and Narcotics Detection, which means they are trained to locate and apprehend criminal suspects and trained to locate the odor of illegal drugs,” department officials stated.
“These new K9s will bring significant capability to Patrol and will help provide a valuable officer safety advantage on deployments,” said Sgt. Sean Giddings, who leads the K9 Unit. “We are excited about the potential of these new teams and look forward to seeing them in action.”
In addition to these four, FCPS has three other dual-purpose K9s and one explosives detection dog.
In 2019, Fort Collins Police deployed their K9s over 1,000 times.