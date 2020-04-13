DENVER (CBS4) — Monday night Denver City Council voted 13-0 in favor of a proclamation calling on Gov. Jared Polis to use his emergency powers to impose a moratorium on residential/small business rent for those unable to pay due to COVID-19.
“I’ve heard from District 10 renters saying their property managers are encouraging people to use their credit cards for rent. And I’ve heard from mom and pop property owners that the big banks are being inflexible too,” said Councilman Chris Hinds.
But the vote is mostly symbolic, Gov. Polis making it clear he doesn’t have the power to do that.
“No governor, no president, has the legal ability to suspend the sanctity of contact law. It’s common law. No state has done that. What we want to do in Colorado, and I have done that, is make sure that we take the strongest steps of any governor to help protect renters. That means using our legal authority, the full weight of it,” said Polis.
Michelle Lyng is with the Colorado Apartment Association and says the best thing renters and property owners can do is work together.
“Rent moratoriums are not the answer. Blanket moratoriums tend to protect renters and banks, but leave rental housing providers somewhat exposed to foreclosure action,” Lyng told CBS’s Dominic Garcia.
