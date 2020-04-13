After a serious cool down and snow for Easter and Monday, we get a little break heading into Tuesday. We are still looking at bitter cold temperatures again on Tuesday morning. We broke a daily record low on Monday morning by dropping to 15 degrees. This broke the daily record low of 17 degrees from 1933.
We could get to 14 degrees on Tuesday, which would break another 1933 low record of 15 degrees.
On Tuesday we will slowly warm up to the low 40s with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. The mountains may get a little more isolated snow showers, but overall it will be a dry day in our state.
Wednesday will be even warmer, hitting 50 degrees in Denver. By late afternoon/early evening, snow chances roll back into the Front Range. We could see more snow through the night and through the day on Thursday. This won’t last for too long as we should clear out again by Friday.
Then warmer and drier conditions are in store for Friday and the weekend. We head back to the 60s on Saturday.