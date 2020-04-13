DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock talked about the measures the city is taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus while protecting those most vulnerable. He discussed the city’s efforts during a news conference on Monday afternoon.
The shelter set up at the National Western Complex was opened on Thursday and reached capacity with more than 700 guests in one day. That’s when another shelter was opened with the help of the Salvation Army. On Sunday night, 286 people were housed at the 48th Avenue shelter.
The City of Denver is working with Catholic Charities to open the Coliseum as a shelter.
“The current shelter system was not set up to encourage social distancing,” said Hancock.
Gov. Jared Polis has activated 250 National Guard members to existing shelter facilities to support the staff at these locations. The shelter at the National Western’s Hall of Education also has 24/7 access to essential services.
Hancock also discussed the commitment to social distancing. He said that several parks, including Civic Center Park and Red Rocks were closed because people were not maintaining proper social distancing as directed in the stay at home order for Denver.
“We’re doing our best to create and maintain safe areas, our priority must and will be maintaining proper physical distancing,” said Hancock. “Our parks department will close the areas as needed.”
He reiterated the stay at home order will remain in effect for Denver through April 30.