Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)- An iconic bookstore in Fort Collins says it needs help in surviving the coronavirus. Old Firehouse Books is among the largest brick and mortar, independent bookstores in northern Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)- An iconic bookstore in Fort Collins says it needs help in surviving the coronavirus. Old Firehouse Books is among the largest brick and mortar, independent bookstores in northern Colorado.
The store is now operating as web business but says it’s still coping with paying rent while having to move to a shipping business.
A GoFundMe is now up asking for donations for the store. The owner is applying for relief programs from various programs.
The organizers of the fundraiser say the donations they have already received as well as orders coming into the store make them hopeful the store will survive.