



— In this time of pandemic, parents across Colorado are learning to cope with remote schooling. For parents of children with special needs, the challenges can appear impossible.

“It’s so overwhelming,” said Beth Fries.

Beth is used to challenging days. We saw that last year when we visited the Fries and their five daughters in their home in Arvada.

The two oldest girls have Batten Disease, a rare genetic disorder.

Cecilia and Lily are blind, have seizures, dementia and meltdowns — like a recent one where 10-year-old Cecilia got physically upset over juice.

“It’s like your 2-year-old that throws a tantrum but in a very big, very strong 10-year-old body,” explained Beth.

Going off to school has always been a break for the Fries parents and their kids. Stay-at-home school, because of COVID-19, requires supervision 24/7.

“It’s harder than hard,” said Beth. “I’ve cried more in the last week — I don’t even know what week we’re on now — than ever.”

Two days a week, Beth takes Cecilia and Lily to a respite care facility for children with disabilities called Megan’s Place. She considers the center her salvation.

“I don’t know how we would do this without them,”said Beth.

“Parents need that break and we’re one of very few places that provide that service,” said owner Bryan Smock.

Bryan and Kristin Smock are there for the Fries and other families.

With activities and individual attention, Megan’s Place makes kids with special needs feel special.

“They come to have fun,” said Kristen.

“It’s a different experience from at home.”

“Life is not a pretty picture of homeschooling here at all,” said Beth.

Beth says Megan’s Place provides a huge relief.

The rest of the time she says she relies on her Catholic faith and her secret stash of chocolate.

