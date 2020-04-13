Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Missing a birthday party can be tough but especially for little ones but there’s a new tradition coming out of the COVID-19 outbreak.
We’ve seen it happen several times when law officers or firefighters roll up lights flashing and sirens blaring.
The most recent case was in Douglas County Saturday where Adalyn was celebrating her 6th birthday.
The officer said “Happy Birthday” to the delighted girl from the safety of their SUVs.
The office posted on its Facebook page “Our deputies said it was the highlight of their shift, to be able to surprise her with a rolling DCSO parade! Thanks for including us in your day.”