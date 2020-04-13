Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A mural on Colfax Avenue in Denver is depicting first responders with angel wings. It’s a tribute to those who put their lives on the line every day to save the lives of others.
Artist Austin Zucchini-Fowler designed the piece with an image of a health care professional with boxing gloves and angel wings.
He said he wants to give thanks to all our health care workers for their incredible efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone can see the finished product on Colfax Avenue near the Fillmore Auditorium.