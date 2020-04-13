WATCH LIVEColorado governor speaking about coronavirus. Watch live on CBSN Denver
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– A mural on Colfax Avenue in Denver is depicting first responders with angel wings. It’s a tribute to those who put their lives on the line every day to save the lives of others.

(credit: Austin Zucchini-Fowler)

Artist Austin Zucchini-Fowler designed the piece with an image of a health care professional with boxing gloves and angel wings.

He said he wants to give thanks to all our health care workers for their incredible efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

(credit: Austin Zucchini-Fowler)

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

Anyone can see the finished product on Colfax Avenue near the Fillmore Auditorium.

Comments

Leave a Reply