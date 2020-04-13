



– Gov. Jared Polis talked with Vice President Mike Pence three times over the weekend in regards to the coronavirus outbreak at the JBS meat packing plant in Greeley. Two workers have died from COVID-19 and at least 30 others have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“JBS is closing the plant for a time,” Polis announced on Monday afternoon during a news conference from the Governor’s Mansion in Denver.

The plant will close while employees are tested and the plant is cleaned. Polis said then the plant will reopen on a limited basis with a limited number of employees.

“JBS is committed to keeping their employees safe,” said Polis.

The plan was to test all 6,000 employees, but that has been postponed. Testing scheduled for Monday and Tuesday appears canceled as well.

Polis said that the JBS plant is part of an outbreak in Weld County as that county surpassed Denver in the number of deaths from coronavirus.

“There is an outbreak there and our priority is to restore this critical part of our national food security, as quickly as possible, as soon as we can confirm that the employees are safe,” said Polis.

Last Friday, the company announced it would partner with the White House and the state of Colorado to deep clean the facility, do more to promote social distancing and secure employee testing.

The Governor also reiterated the stay at home order extension through April 26 and to wear masks when going out.

“People need to stay home whenever they can, and when you do go out it makes a big difference, a big difference if you wear a mask,” said Polis.

