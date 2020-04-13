



— Many of Colorado’s independent contractors will make up the next wave of those filing for unemployment, there’s a problem — filling is still on hold.

Through the CARES Act, unemployment benefits were extended to independent contractors, or gig workers, but as of Monday, Coloradans who qualify still couldn’t file.

The state said Monday it was still working to update its system to accept claims and hoped it would have an announcement with regard to progress soon.

It’s a serious financial concern for many independent contractors. Joe Rotondo, a long-time drummer says it’s a major source of income for his family.

“I have not been able to file. I filed regular unemployment just to get in the system and then, when they come up with the next step, at least I’ll already be in there,” said Rotondo.

Rotondo says while his wife took a 10% cut in her pay at work, they have been able to just get by without the extra unemployment — but it’s only thanks to lenders giving him more time to pay the inevitable bills.

“Thank goodness all the companies out there, the banks out there have been nice enough to hold off, you know, two to three months but what happens after that?”

Even with the anticipated unemployment benefits, Rotondo says it will only be enough to keep his family a float for the next few months. It doesn’t come close to replacing his lost income.

“That will give a little bit, it will be a far cry from what I normally make playing music for a living,” he said.

Rotondo says he is glad there is finally aid to cover the large population of gig workers in Colorado but is unsure how long he can wait.

“Thank God that they did that but at the same time, it’s still kinda slow and coming.”

He refreshes the state website daily to see if there are updates but as of Monday it still had the same message:

We are still programming our systems to begin accepting claims for workers who are eligible for benefits related to the CARES Act, including those who are self-employed (retroactive as far back as February 2 or when your work stopped as a direct result of COVID-19). Programming is also underway for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which is $600/week additional benefit (retroactive to March 29). Claimants DO NOT need to take action for the additional $600 benefit. Benefits will be retroactive and eligible claimants will not lose benefits while you wait to file a claim. We appreciate your understanding.

He isn’t alone.

Karen Rosasco is among dozens who have reached out to CBS4 with the same concern via email on Monday.

“My husband works as an independent contractor delivering loads of lost luggage from DIA to airline customers, (when luggage comes in late he literally delivers it all over the state of Colorado to customers.) He has had no work at all in several weeks now. He is 60,” Rosasco said.

Like Rotondo, Rosasco is waiting until the state can begin offering the aid made available to independent contractors.

“It is disturbing to be house-bound with no work and our income cut in half and have no estimated time for being able to apply for the Care Act funding/unemployment and no hint of a future time frame… in a week… in two weeks? I feel like self-employed people are hanging by a thread financially and state officials are not giving us updates that are filtering through to us. Gov. Polis has a Facebook page and I would appreciate seeing this issue at the forefront of his FB posts,” said Rosasco.

On Thursday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment (CDLE) announced there were 46,065 initial unemployment claims filed the week ending April 4.

That number will likely rise with federal unemployment aid now extending to gig workers or independent contractors.

The CDLE told CBS4 it hopes to have something new to announce soon with regard to gig workers unemployment applications.

For now, Rotondo says, it’s a waiting game.

“We’re all kinda concerned, we’re happy up front ya know the immediate relief is gonna be there but after two or three months, we’re not sure what’s gonna happen.”