GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The JBS meat processing plant in Greeley is far from alone in being hit by the coronavirus.

One hundred and fifty workers at the massive Cargill plant near Fort Morgan are under quarantine and six have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Teamsters union leader Steven Vairma. Vairma told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger it gets worse.

“We were just informed today that we had somebody pass away out there at the Cargill location,” he said.

A Cargill spokesman told CBS4 it is giving those impacted by the virus paid time off. Those still working are being rewarded with extra pay.

Measures are also being taken to protect workers, including taking their temperature, providing and encouraging the use of face coverings, cleaning and sanitizing work areas, and prohibiting visitors from the facilities, according to the company.

In Denver, the United Food and Commercial Workers says some employees at the JBS facility on Yuma street have become ill. The state Joint Information Center responded to CBS4 that it is not aware of that.

The impact of the coronavirus on meat processing facilities goes well beyond the Colorado border — the closure of meat plants extends across the country, including Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Illinois.

In fact, there is a fear that it could impact the national food supply.

In South Dakota, pork giant Smithfield closed in Sioux Falls closed stating that the country is being “pushed perilously close to the edge of its meat supply.”

But Terry Fankhauser of the Colorado Cattleman’s Association insists there is plenty of beef available.

“We have cold storage of beef chilled in frozen form in warehouses.” He adds this comes at an opportune time of year, when there are no shortages.

The question for JBS in Greeley now is how soon can it safely reopen.