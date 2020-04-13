



— The coronavirus crisis already crippled the busy ski season in Colorado and now it could spell disaster for the upcoming whitewater rafting season as well.

Whitewater rafting typically floods mountain communities with tourist dollars but COVID-19 could leave rivers empty this summer, as many outfitters put the brakes on their operations.

On Monday, the world famous FIBArk Whitewater Festival held every June in Salida was cancelled over COVID-19 concerns, a sign that major disruptions to the summer recreation industry are possible.

Bill Dvorak owns Dvorak Expeditions in Nathrop.

Since 1969, river outfitter Dvorak in Nathrop has weathered high water, and drought, wildfires and recessions, but nothing like what they are facing now.

“Nothing like this, not knowing what you might be able to do, it’s difficult,” Dvorak told CBS4 Monday.

“Most of us have early season trips, all of those cancelled,” he explained. “May is coming up and guide training is on hold.”

The whitewater industry brings in millions of dollars every year to the state — from the Arkansas River to the Upper Colorado, from Durango to Clear Creek County.

But it’s not even clear if outfitting companies will be able to salvage any of their season this year, already cancelling and refunding early reservations.

“Optimistically speaking, hopefully by Memorial Day, not so sure,” Dvorak said.

The uncertainty could leave some owners of raft companies permanently closed. A lot of that will depend on if these companies receive federal stimulus money.

“Wait and see,” he said.

But some companies are trying to figure out if they could still operate on a limited basis by allowing smaller family groups in single boats to take trips, helping with social distancing. All of that is also unclear under the current stay-at-home orders.

