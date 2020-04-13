DENVER (CBS4) – The shelter for homeless people to stay at during the Coronavirus pandemic at the National Western Complex is at capacity. It’s been open for less than a week.
Denver’s Joint Information Center says that all 736 guest spaces were occupied last night. Another 300 people were taken to an overflow shelter at a city-owned men’s facility on 48th Avenue. There is another overflow shelter at the Crossroads shelter at 1901 29th Street.
All shelters have adequate physical distancing to comply with CDC and state guidelines.
Gov. Jared Polis has activated 250 National Guard members to existing shelter facilities to support the staff at these locations. The shelter at the National Western’s Hall of Education also has 24/7 access to essential services.
Federal relief money and money from the Governor’s office will help offset the cost of operating enlarged facilities.