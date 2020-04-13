COMING UPColorado governor scheduled to speak about coronavirus at 12:15. Watch live on CBS4 & CBSN Denver
By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for Performing Arts has decided to postpone three upcoming summer shows. Disney’s The Lion King and two other performances have been pushed from their original dates.

The Lion King was scheduled to run from May 13th to June 14th, 2020. No new date has been scheduled. Once there is a new confirmed date, ticket holders will get an email with their options.

Two other shows – Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top and That Golden Girls Show – have also been postponed. No dates for those shows have been announced.

The DCPA is asking people not to call their box office, as staffing has been significantly reduced due to the outbreak.

 

