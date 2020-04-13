DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is getting an influx of much-needed baby supplies from the federal government Monday. FEMA announced they’ve delivered tons of baby supplies to our state.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency brought 8,200 cases of formula, 23,260 packages of diapers, and 53,167 packages of diaper wipes today. These supplies will go to those in poverty who are unable to meet their basic needs. They will also be available to families enrolled in the WIC program.
The distribution will be held at 41 sites statewide, including food banks and family resource centers.
The need comes out of an influx of coomplaints regarding the increased difficulty in finding formula, diapers, and wipes from front line workers, emergency child care providers, families where one or both parents have been laid off, and those who cannot afford supplies.
“We are proud to be leading the Statewide Feeding Task Force and are encouraged by the statewide coordination with partners to identify needs and collaborate to meet them,” Colorado Department of Human Services Executive Director Michelle Barnes said. “We are thrilled with the response we’ve received from FEMA and the quick distribution of these much-needed supplies. Together, we will get through this.”
For more details on distribution sites and other support available, visit the Colorado Office of Early Childhood’s website.