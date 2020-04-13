Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Congressman Joe Neguse has two ideas that might help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
One of his bills would allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to use their benefits on thing like diapers and cleaning products. The other bill would allow both SNAP and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) recipients to use their benefits to pay for grocery delivery services.
For other support available, visit the Colorado Office of Early Childhood’s website.
