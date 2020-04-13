Comments
ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Three Aspenites have raised $3.5 million to help their community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aspen Times reports the trio created the “2020 Rescue Fund” to make sure that money gets to the residents hit hardest by the pandemic.
According to the report, the three fund creators will identify social service nonprofits that can make sure the money gets into the hands of residents who need it.
The money will be distributed in waves.