DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis on Monday announced that the data available about Colorado coronavirus cases now includes more specific information which will help the state in its response to the outbreak. It will include a racial breakdown of who is testing positive for COVID-19 and also information about how many people are being discharged from the hospital after they get sick.
“That provides another important lens, as it has in other states, on who the virus is affecting and how much,” Polis said on Monday afternoon.
The racial breakdown will only be connected with about 75% of the cases, Polis said.
“We pushed very hard to get this information from county health, from others, and ensure that we’re complying with all the things that we need to to be able to do this.
Polis said the hospital discharge information will start becoming available later this week.
“That will be very important to see the pattern of how many people are hospitalized for two or three days, for 10 or 12 days, the outcomes of which are discharged,” Polis said.
The state’s coronavirus case data can be found at a Colorado Department Of Public Health And Environment website.
