Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. It happened Sunday night at the Sonoma Resort Apartments.
Officers rushed to the apartment near Arapahoe Road and E-470 about 8:30 p.m. Sunday where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at the scene.
Police said the shooting suspect left the apartment before they arrived but then returned where the suspect was arrested.
Neither the identity of the suspect nor victim have been released.