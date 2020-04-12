



– The offseason for Todd Davis could not have gone any better. The Denver Broncos linebacker had the final year of his contract picked up by the team and he was also named to the Sacramento State University Football Hall of Fame. It’s an honor that caught the California native by surprise.

“It’s a huge blessing and a huge honor. I wasn’t expecting it at all but it feels really good just to be in the Hall of Fame period,” Davis said to CBS4 Sports Reporter Justin Adams.

“Going into there at Sacramento State means a lot to me. I came from a small school in high school and was able to make it to Sac State and I really thank them for all they’ve done for me.”

The smile on Davis’ face widened when the Broncos added cornerback A.J. Bouye and five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to the roster in the offseason. Davis believes the additions will make the Broncos one of the top defenses in the league.

“Yeah, it’s going to be pretty scary for people,” Davis said. “We already had great people coming into this offseason but I think we just springboard into a whole another level. I think we have two great additions that are really going to help our defense out.”

Davis is mostly excited to play with Casey adding that he’s a great defensive tackle that will “get after the quarterbacks and after the running backs. It doesn’t really matter what you throw at him he’s going to make plays.”

Stepping into his seventh-season, Davis is playing the best football of his career. Last season, he had a career-high 134 tackles, which was the eighth most in the NFL despite missing the first two games of the season.

But the impact of the coronavirus has changed the way he trains, sticking to workouts at home or in the park. Also, without organized team activities or OTAs, Davis won’t be able to help his new teammates learn the defense on the field, but he understands it’s important to take the precautions to help keep everyone safe.

“It’s a tough situation. There’s not too much you can do. You see the numbers going up every day,” Davis said. “I think everybody around the league is just focused on being cautious because you don’t want to spread the virus or come in contact with it.”

The Broncos have ramped up their efforts to give back. Launching an online auction and donation site where fans can bid on items from an autographed Peyton Manning helmet or John Elway signed jersey to a round of golf with Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. The auction ends on April 24th and all the proceeds go to the Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund. According to The Athletic, the Broncos have donated more than $650,000 to the relief fund.

Davis has contributed as well, joining Courtland Sutton and Phillip Lindsay in a PSA on the team’s website talking about the different ways to help the community during the pandemic. Lending a helping hand to the community is something Davis has embraced since the first time he put on an orange and blue jersey.

“I’ve been preached at my entire career by the Broncos that it’s important to give back to the community that supports us. So, I think once again you see the Broncos as a class organization giving back in a time of need,” Davis said.

“And that’s why I’m blessed to be a part of an organization that shares my same thought process on giving back. I’m just trying to give back. Everybody just lend a hand. Everybody help one another so we can get through this together.”

LINK: Denver Broncos Online Auction