DENVER (CBS4)– Civic Center Park in downtown Denver is closed because of coronavirus concerns. The City of Denver shut down the park indefinitely over public health concerns and a lack of social distancing.
The city put up an orange fence and signs warning people to stay away.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said Civic Center Park is different than Cheesman or Wash parks because of the number of homeless encampments.
