Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Mile High Stadium has closed to the public. A new sign outside the Broncos stadium explains.
DENVER (CBS4)– Mile High Stadium has closed to the public. A new sign outside the Broncos stadium explains.
There has been such nice weather in Denver the past several days that people were using the sporting equipment outside the stadium and not practicing social distancing measures.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
That led officials to close the stadium until further notice. Gov. Jared Polis has extended the stay at home order through April 26.