JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo., (CBS4) – With an increase in park and trail visitation since the statewide stay at home order went into effect, Jefferson County Open Space joined other districts in making changes aimed at keeping people safe.

On Saturday, the district implemented temporary, rolling closures at a number of parks that were at capacity. Park Rangers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were available to help with enforcement.

NOTICE: Rangers and Sheriff's Office are implementing temporary, rolling closures at parks that are at capacity. Please have alternate plans prepared in case of closures. Recreate close to home and use discretion. pic.twitter.com/5S0SFK1yue — JCOS (@JeffcoOpenSpace) April 11, 2020

The closures were an effort to turn people away from already-full parking lots. People already on the trails were not told to go home.

In the lot at North Table Mountain Park, cones blocked off excess parking on the grass and dirt, and a large, electronic road sign repeated “lot full? move on,” as well as “stay at home Colorado.”

“If you have to get in your car to travel to recreate, there’s a good chance you’re trying too hard,” said Matt Robbins with JeffCo Open Space. “You’re passing up a lot of other opportunities.”

By implementing the temporary, rolling closures, JeffCo Open Space aims to accomplish two things. First, limiting crowds will improve social distancing on trails that often have limited space to begin with. Second, having rangers turn cars around will eliminate makeshift parking along narrow roads, which can be a safety hazard.

“Parking along the side of these roads, some of these canyon roads, some of these other places, is just not a safe move,” said Robbins. “It’s not safe for you to get in and out of your vehicle then have to hike up to the trail head, and so we’ve implemented these closures and are asking people to move on.”

Outdoor recreation is considered an “essential activity” under the stay at home order, but officials have urged Coloradans to only do so close to where they live.

In his various news conferences, Gov. Jared Polis has been a proponent of outdoor exercise, but has urged people to scale back and do so in off-hours.

“I don’t think it’s a mixed message, I think it’s how people are interpreting it,” Robbins said. “I think the message is fairly clear: stay at home, stay close to home, go out only if it’s essential.”

At JeffCo Open Space trail heads, there are now signs with COVID-19 guidance. They urge people to stay home if they’re sick and practicing social distancing while on the trails.

On Saturday, Golden resident Andrea Park, visited the hiking trail at South Table Mountain because the park closest to her was too busy. She told CBS4 she came prepared to protect herself and others.

“I have, you know, some face covering, and the reason I’m at South Table is because it has really wide trails and if I run across somebody on my path, I can easily use social distancing and stay six feet away,” she said.

The problem of increased visitation to parks and trails isn’t limited to Jefferson County. Robbins said he’s talked to numerous districts across the Front Range that are dealing with the same predicament.

On Friday, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks implemented one-way, directional traffic on trails. A spokesman for the district says rangers are also doing more targeted outreach at trail heads regarding public health guidelines.

Earlier this week, Boulder City Council discussed the extreme, potential measure of park and trail closures. The spokesman said it is not being considered currently, but could become an option if visitors aren’t practicing social distancing or if a new health guidance is issued.

The message everywhere right now is stay home and if you have to go outside, practice social distancing, do it nearby, and during off hours.

“When this is all said and done, the mountains will still be there. Our trails will still be there. Our parks will be there for you,” said Robbins.