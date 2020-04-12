Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– There is a delay in coronavirus testing for all employees at the JBS meat packing plant in Greeley. Two workers have died from COVID-19 and at least 30 others have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The plan was to test all 6,000 employees, but that has been postponed. The testing will begin on Monday.
JBS sent out a text to all employees on Sunday reading, Urgent notice to all JBS Greeley Beef employees. All Covid 19 testing has been cancelled until further notice. We will share updates with you shortly.
The outbreak at the processing plant has required state officials, and even The White House, to weigh in on the concerns raised by staff. However more than 6,000 other employees have continued to work.