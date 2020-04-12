



– John and Michelle Stansel are moving to Denver from Houston at the end of May. They closed on their Stapleton home without ever stepping foot in the house or seeing it in person.

“I’ve never bought a house just looking at pictures, FaceTime or anything, but we really liked this house a lot,” said Michelle

“It’s not something I would do, if I didn’t have to,” explained John, “But because we are in the pandemic which is something you and I and nobody else in our lifetime has experienced, you have to kind of adjust.”

Adjusting to the changes as various executive orders, like the stay at home order, came down from Gov. Jared Polis, Realtor LeAnn Gunnell, just kept moving forward.

“The technology is making a huge difference in how we are moving forward,” said Gunnell.

“[LeAnn] really was very detailed with the FaceTime with us, so it was almost like we were there in person,” said Michelle.

Leveraging technology and collaborating with the sellers, Gunnell was able to show the Stansels their new home and eventually close on the house.

“I’m excited for them to see their new home and experience our great community here in the Denver metro area,” said Gunnell.

Gunnell suggests this technology could change the way we view, buy and sell homes even after the pandemic passes.