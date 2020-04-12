CBSN DenverWatch Now
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– With coronavirus closing down many recreational spaces and limiting some outdoor activities, there are some golf courses open across Colorado.

The University of Denver Golf Club at Highlands Ranch is a semi-private course that remains open during Gov. Jared Polis’ stay at home order.

There are some restrictions, like golfers must walk the course because no carts are allowed.

Flag stakes and benches have been removed and all of the equipment is being sanitized multiple times between games.

