



– The Westin Riverfront and Maya decided last week that to give back to the incredible Eagle County teachers and first responders who are all working so hard right now. Little did the staff know just how much this act of kindness would impact so many people.

The Easter dinner at the resort has become a tradition for many. This year, that tradition was altered to show appreciation for those in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rachel Lammers, a teacher at Eagle Valley Elementary, nominated several people in the in the community to receive a free Easter holiday meal, courtesy of the resort and restaurant. She had no idea that someone else had actually nominated her, as well.

“Really humbled,” said Lammers. “So thankful, a lot of my students’ parents are first responders, they have really stepped up.”

Lammers saw a post on Facebook and nominated several people in the community for a free meal, mostly parents of her students who are first responders.

Originally the Westin was going to provide one family meal out of all the nominations. Instead, they said the nominations were so amazing, that the resort decided to give away the full Easter dinner everyone was nominated, that’s 21 families in all.

“It was really fulfilling rewarding to share that hope,” Kristen Pryor, General Manager of The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, told CBS4 over FaceTime on Sunday.

Along with the meals, the Westin has the lights in certain room set to display a big heart on the side of the building each evening. And just like the meals, it acts as a symbol of the love being shown during this difficult time.

