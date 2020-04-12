Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– On Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new numbers of coronavirus cases for the state.
There were a total of 7,303 cases in Colorado, with 1,417 people hospitalized in 56 counties. There have been 290 deaths attributed to COVID-19 with 68 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
Health officials believe the true number of cases could be 10 times more than the 7,303 confirmed on Sunday. That’s because there isn’t widespread testing and so many people could be asymptomatic.
So far there have been 37,153 people tested in Colorado.
Weld County has the most number of people who have died, totaling 48, which surpasses the total in Denver.