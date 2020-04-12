‘Everybody Help One Another So We Can Get Through This Together’: Broncos Linebacker Todd DavisThe offseason for Todd Davis could not have gone any better. The Denver Broncos linebacker had the final year of his contract picked up by the team and he was also named to the Sacramento State University Football Hall of Fame.

Empower Field At Mile High Closed After People Disregard Social Distancing MeasuresMile High Stadium has closed to the public. A new sign outside the Broncos stadium explains.

Bud Black Helps Out Medical Workers During Coronavirus OutbreakBud Black is teaming up Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts to deliver meals to frontline medical workers.

Survey: Only 48% Of Sports Fans Feel Comfortable Returning To Live Sporting Event In 2020It will be a long time before sports fans will feel comfortable filling up a stadium to watch a game again.

Von Miller On Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Tough Time' For EverybodyVon Miller longs to make a name for himself scratching vinyl just like he did sacking quarterbacks. But the coronavirus outbreak has put things on hold.

XFL Ceases Operations, Terminates EmployeesThe XFL, which cancelled its 2020 season a month ago in the face of the cororavirus pandemic, now seems to be calling it quits for good.