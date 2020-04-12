Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The auto industry is also changing the way they sell cars during the coronavirus pandemic. Car sales are being conducted online.
Dealerships are delivering cars to people at home for test drives.
“So they’ll drop off a vehicle, sanitize the car before they leave it in the driveway and then the prospective customer can test drive the car, try it out and if they don’t like it try a different car out and then have the car delivered once they buy it,” said Colorado Automobile Dealers Association spokesperson Tim Jackson.
Most auto dealers are offering three months of deferred payments on all purchases. Ford will make three of your payments and then offer three additional months of payment deferral.