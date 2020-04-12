AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Peace With Christ Church in Aurora wanted to make sure that everyone had a holiday meal this Easter. That meant changing the way they distribute those meals due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers from the Aurora church helped set up an in-car gathering at the church parking lot after receiving approval from the city manager of Aurora.
Church members gave out food baskets to people lined up in their vehicles.
“We’re here for our community. We want to serve anybody who needs help; they need a smile, they need some food, they need to know that they’re not alone, that’s what we’re here for,” said Director of Children and Student Ministry of Peace With Christ Church Donna Patton.
During the week, the church offers food to anyone in need at the church.